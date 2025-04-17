Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Trading Up 20.9% – Should You Buy?

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report) was up 20.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00). Approximately 11,111,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 21,000,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.24 ($0.00).

Mirriad Advertising Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.15 million, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Mirriad Advertising Company Profile

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

