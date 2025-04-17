Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Cut to $560.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $630.00 to $560.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $690.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.31.

Synopsys Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $415.65 on Wednesday. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $365.74 and a 1 year high of $624.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.32. The company has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total value of $6,979,616.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,850,925.82. The trade was a 11.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. This trade represents a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

