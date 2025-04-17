Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Insider Nick Lane Sells 5,000 Shares

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) insider Nick Lane sold 5,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $237,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,702.61. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nick Lane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 14th, Nick Lane sold 5,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $255,600.00.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $46.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.23. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. Research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equitable from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Equitable by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Equitable by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

