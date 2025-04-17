Short Interest in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Decreases By 58.8%

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,600 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the March 15th total of 620,300 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,483,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPU. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Client First Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of AAPU opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.40. Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $70.45 million, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of -1.95.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

