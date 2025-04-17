Susquehanna Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock Price

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RRR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.69. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $61.73.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 71.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 654.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

