AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the March 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNCO stock opened at $24.45 on Thursday. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.5976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.