Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,561 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 373.1% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2,022.2% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $227.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.67. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $153.03 and a one year high of $257.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNG

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $7,448,852.34. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.