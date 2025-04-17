CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 2,626 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $95.68 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $131.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

