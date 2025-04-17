Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives $17.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MD. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 750.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MD opened at $13.16 on Thursday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $502.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.22 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

