FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Acquired by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $94.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -944.01 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.25. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $66.22 and a one year high of $181.64.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -342.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wolfe Research raised FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.83.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

