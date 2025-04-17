Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,971,000 after acquiring an additional 259,216 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 642.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 98,335 shares during the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $9,261,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

FLO opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.40. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $26.12.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLO shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FLO

About Flowers Foods

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.