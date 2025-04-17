Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,014 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 34,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 130,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 135,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.42. The company has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

