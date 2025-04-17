FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $163.92 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.75 and a 52 week high of $243.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.44.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $894.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.70 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

