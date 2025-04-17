Advisors Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 761.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ServisFirst Bancshares

In related news, Director Christopher J. Mettler sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total transaction of $1,596,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,224.48. This trade represents a 50.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

SFBS opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.43 and a 12 month high of $101.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.29.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 23.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SFBS shares. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

