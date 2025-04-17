Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,719 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $900,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Lennar by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,250,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,696,000 after acquiring an additional 397,492 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,271,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,110,000 after acquiring an additional 589,553 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 26,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

Lennar stock opened at $102.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.61. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $98.42 and a 52 week high of $187.61.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lennar from $196.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $131.00 price target (down from $159.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Lennar from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.07.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

