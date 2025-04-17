14,558 Shares in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Acquired by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in ING Groep by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Groep Price Performance

ING Groep stock opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.07.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). ING Groep had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 28.30%. Equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.6526 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 60.75%.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Featured Stories

