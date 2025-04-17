Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 99.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 326,435 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John R. Mcpherson bought 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $100,039.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,999.22. The trade was a 19.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CMC opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.76. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average of $51.64.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

