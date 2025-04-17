Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 153,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 43,857 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,521,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 224,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $47.44 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.93.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

