Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $115.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.74 and a 200 day moving average of $117.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $102.76 and a 52 week high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

