The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is Teca Partners LP’s 10th Largest Position

Teca Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,511 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 5.1% of Teca Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Teca Partners LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $126.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $131.30. The company has a market capitalization of $141.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

