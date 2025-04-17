aixbt by Virtuals Price Hits $0.0744 on Top Exchanges (AIXBT)

aixbt by Virtuals (AIXBT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One aixbt by Virtuals token can currently be purchased for about $0.0744 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. aixbt by Virtuals has a total market capitalization of $63.67 million and approximately $27.60 million worth of aixbt by Virtuals was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, aixbt by Virtuals has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,364.59 or 1.00022246 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $84,155.09 or 0.99773870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

aixbt by Virtuals Token Profile

aixbt by Virtuals’ total supply is 998,914,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,612,732 tokens. aixbt by Virtuals’ official Twitter account is @aixbt_agent. The official website for aixbt by Virtuals is app.virtuals.io/virtuals/1199.

Buying and Selling aixbt by Virtuals

According to CryptoCompare, “aixbt (AIXBT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. aixbt has a current supply of 998,914,867.38413915 with 854,527,599.38413915 in circulation. The last known price of aixbt is 0.07526401 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 194 active market(s) with $27,911,333.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/1199.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aixbt by Virtuals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aixbt by Virtuals should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aixbt by Virtuals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

