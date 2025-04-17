GHO (GHO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.49 Million

GHO (GHO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 17th. One GHO token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001185 BTC on popular exchanges. GHO has a total market capitalization of $215.09 million and approximately $7.49 million worth of GHO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GHO has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GHO alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,364.59 or 1.00022246 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,155.09 or 0.99773870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

GHO Profile

GHO was first traded on July 15th, 2023. GHO’s total supply is 215,182,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,182,546 tokens. The official message board for GHO is lenster.xyz/u/gho. GHO’s official website is gho.xyz. GHO’s official Twitter account is @ghoaave.

Buying and Selling GHO

According to CryptoCompare, “GHO (GHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. GHO has a current supply of 212,590,003.65929577 with 211,375,955.40250376 in circulation. The last known price of GHO is 0.99988329 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $5,518,152.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gho.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GHO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GHO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.