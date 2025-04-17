Ally Financial Inc. Buys 6,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ally Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $3,365,658,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,284,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,983,000 after buying an additional 575,892 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,464,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,707,000 after buying an additional 352,821 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,138,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,710,000 after acquiring an additional 104,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,286,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Phillip Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.34.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $63.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

