Fairfield Bush & CO. Buys 645 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 391.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.60.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $110.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.28. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.50 and a 12-month high of $195.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

