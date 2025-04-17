Fairfield Bush & CO. Acquires 538 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 1.5% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ruggaard & Associates LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $115.58 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $95.84 and a 52-week high of $128.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $163.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.97.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

RY has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Cibc World Mkts raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

