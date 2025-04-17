Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $243.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.66 and a 200 day moving average of $267.51. The firm has a market cap of $241.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

