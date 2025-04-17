Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $282,000 Holdings in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 61,056 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 37,208 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after buying an additional 87,696 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

AMTB stock opened at $18.52 on Thursday. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $776.36 million, a PE ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently -63.16%.

AMTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.