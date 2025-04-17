Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 956 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,004.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Price Performance

VVV opened at $33.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.32. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 143.64% and a net margin of 16.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VVV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Valvoline

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $224,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,560.05. This trade represents a 28.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Valvoline

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.