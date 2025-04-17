Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Bought by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Griffon by 343.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Cheryl L. Turnbull sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,984. The trade was a 8.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Griffon Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $68.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.51. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Griffon had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 120.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GFF. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Griffon in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Griffon from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Griffon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.20.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

