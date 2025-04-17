Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 7,500 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 311,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,830,000 after acquiring an additional 24,087 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 32,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 138,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 5.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on BlueLinx from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

BlueLinx Stock Performance

NYSE:BXC opened at $70.09 on Thursday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.42 and a twelve month high of $134.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.82.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.66 million. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

