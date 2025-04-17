JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Bank of America

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on JD.com from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on JD.com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average of $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. JD.com’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 99,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of JD.com by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in JD.com by 15.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

