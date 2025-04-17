Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $700,000 Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 1.3 %

WPC opened at $61.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $66.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.10.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.33%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

