Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 919 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,768,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 470.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.93.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $1,212,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,002.65. This represents a 32.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 45,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total value of $9,349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 944,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,263,808.16. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,720 shares of company stock valued at $21,828,609 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE:WSM opened at $137.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.76. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.33 and a fifty-two week high of $219.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.29.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 51.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.44 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.30%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

