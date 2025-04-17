Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F M Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 32,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,719,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

WHR opened at $77.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.10. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $75.04 and a 52 week high of $135.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 21.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently -119.45%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

