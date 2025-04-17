Omnicom Group’s (OMC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $103.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OMC. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Argus lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.88.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,973,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,922,000 after buying an additional 1,992,695 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $150,819,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,010,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,147,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $79,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

