MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.51, but opened at $73.40. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $73.13, with a volume of 173,093 shares.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 8.5 %

The company has a market cap of $681.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.46.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

