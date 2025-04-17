Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.07, but opened at $7.28. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 94,300 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BCYC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $518.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.10. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 450.64%. The business had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 148,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 16,624 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 879.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 406.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,554,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,101 shares in the last quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 24,260 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

Featured Articles

