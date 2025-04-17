Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.63, but opened at $9.85. Forge Global shares last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 108,020 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Forge Global from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63.

Forge Global declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CRO Jennifer Phillips sold 10,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $159,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 40,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,725. This represents a 20.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGE. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Forge Global by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 43,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

