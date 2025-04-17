Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.01, but opened at $20.25. Allegro MicroSystems shares last traded at $20.03, with a volume of 885,816 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.09 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

