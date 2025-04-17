Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.46, but opened at $13.94. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 74,901 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Daqo New Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.21.

The company has a market cap of $933.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($2.02). Daqo New Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $195.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 5,286.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,714,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,381 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth $14,775,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth $9,372,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 357,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,505,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,271,000 after purchasing an additional 324,585 shares during the period. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

