RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.42, but opened at $14.02. RxSight shares last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 62,218 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RXST. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RxSight from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of RxSight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of RxSight in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of RxSight in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

RxSight Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $587.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.60.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.25). RxSight had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tamara Fountain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $179,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,428.03. The trade was a 22.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shweta Maniar sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $108,631.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,913.21. The trade was a 32.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RxSight by 17.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 122,775 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in RxSight by 389.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 46,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RxSight by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,417,000 after buying an additional 62,349 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in RxSight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 4.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

