Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Qorvo by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,324,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,464,000 after buying an additional 166,461 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,143,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,673,000 after purchasing an additional 981,519 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Qorvo by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,077,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,328,000 after purchasing an additional 637,087 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,067,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,620,000 after buying an additional 231,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,825,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Qorvo from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.84.

Qorvo Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $56.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $130.99.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

