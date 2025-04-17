Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $684,000 Position in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXNM. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,971,000. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $22,750,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,164,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXNM shares. Mizuho upgraded TXNM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TXNM Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on TXNM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

TXNM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE TXNM opened at $52.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.15.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $476.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.05 million. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

TXNM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.05%.

TXNM Energy Company Profile

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

