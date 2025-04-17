Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.13, but opened at $19.95. Rocket Lab USA shares last traded at $21.31, with a volume of 7,740,702 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.72.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Down 5.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 39.47%. The firm had revenue of $132.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Frank Klein sold 44,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $809,973.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,419,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,806,128.22. This trade represents a 3.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,588 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

