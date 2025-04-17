Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $106.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHOP. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Shopify from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.51.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP opened at $83.96 on Wednesday. Shopify has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.40.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,102,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,646,455,000 after acquiring an additional 496,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,080,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,010,721,000 after purchasing an additional 781,162 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,732,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,653,054,000 after buying an additional 1,426,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Shopify by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,516,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,883,039,000 after buying an additional 968,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,487,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,752,834,000 after buying an additional 7,316,862 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

