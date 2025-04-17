Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $100.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

AMED stock opened at $91.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $82.15 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.16 and a 200-day moving average of $91.98.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.09). Amedisys had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $598.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Amedisys by 56.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 68.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 348 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

