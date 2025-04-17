Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Toast from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Toast from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.09.

Get Toast alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TOST

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of Toast stock opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.01. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3,428.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.00. Toast has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $44.12.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toast will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $42,324.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,644,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,177,717.28. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $2,499,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,865.16. This trade represents a 29.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,409,211 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,474,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147,430 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Toast by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,961,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,657,000 after purchasing an additional 785,641 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Toast by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,853,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403,896 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter worth $282,010,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Toast by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,970,000 after purchasing an additional 195,805 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.