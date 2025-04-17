Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a growth of 135.2% from the March 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Approximately 42.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Trading of Sharps Technology
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STSS. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sharps Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in Sharps Technology by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 199,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 37,029 shares during the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sharps Technology Stock Performance
Sharps Technology stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Sharps Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22. The company has a market cap of $432,851.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.08.
Sharps Technology Company Profile
Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.
