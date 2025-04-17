Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a growth of 135.2% from the March 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Approximately 42.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Sharps Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STSS. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sharps Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in Sharps Technology by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 199,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 37,029 shares during the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sharps Technology alerts:

Sharps Technology Stock Performance

Sharps Technology stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Sharps Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22. The company has a market cap of $432,851.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Sharps Technology Company Profile

Sharps Technology ( NASDAQ:STSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($2.21).

(Get Free Report)

Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.