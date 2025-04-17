Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the March 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:USMC opened at $53.86 on Thursday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.99.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.1323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

