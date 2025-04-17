Brokers Set Expectations for TSE:AII Q1 Earnings

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Almonty Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Almonty Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Almonty Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Shares of TSE AII opened at C$2.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.11. Almonty Industries has a 12-month low of C$0.58 and a 12-month high of C$2.69. The company has a market cap of C$746.20 million, a P/E ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, Director Michael Lewis Black purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.17 per share, with a total value of C$108,520.00. Also, Senior Officer Marion Mcgrath sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.19, for a total transaction of C$65,700.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,600 shares of company stock worth $164,560. 39.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Almonty Industries Inc is engaged in the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos tungsten mine located near Salamanca, Spain (the ‘Los Santos Mine’), the processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine in Covilha, Castelo Branco, Portugal (the ‘Panasqueira Mine’), the evaluation of its Valtreixal tin and tungsten mine project located in Western Spain in the province of Zamora (the ‘Valtreixal Mine’), as well as the evaluation and expected re-opening of its Sangdong tungsten mine project located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea (the ‘Sangdong Mine’).

